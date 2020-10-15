1/1
Daniel L. (Dan) Eckert
1943 - 2020
Daniel L. (Dan) Eckert

Stockport - Daniel L. (Dan) Eckert 77, of Stockport passed away at 9:45 p.m. October 13, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born May 15, 1943 in Medina, the son of the late Ralph Eckert and Phyllis Hanson Eckert. He was a graduate of Windsor High School in 1962 and a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church, Veteran of the Army, and retired at Gould Inc. after 36 Years. He is survived by his wife, Irene Gilchrist Eckert whom he married Jan 25, 1969; two sons, Stephen (Kimberly) Eckert of Gahanna and William (April) Eckert of Boardman; two grandchildren, Ryan and Millie; sisters, Nancy (Stan) Starling of Chesterhill, Ruth (Kenneth) Cunningham of Stockport, Norma Jean Scott of Chesterhill; brothers, Donald (Jan) Eckert of Stockport, Richard (Thelma) Eckert of Hackney, James (Sue) Eckert of Nevada; special sister in law, Ardeth Eckert of Stockport. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kathleen Stocker and Patricia Keppler; brothers, Robert Eckert, David Evans, and Edwin Ted Eckert. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, with Pastor David Miller officiating. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Military honors will be held following services at the funeral home by the American Legion Post 24 Honor Guard. He will be laid to rest in Oakland Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Huck Funeral Home

0 entries
