Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Miller


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Miller Obituary
Daniel Miller

Zanesville - Daniel V. Miller, 71 of Zanesville, passed away Friday November 15, 2019 at Genesis Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1948 in Ashland, KY a son of the late Fred Shellburger and Carrie Jane Miller. He was retired after 41 years with Ohio Packing and was a avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Catherine (Sue) Berry Miller and one son Daniel Scott Miller of New Lexington; 3 brothers Randy (Dawn) Schmidt of Milton FL, Jesse (Effie) Banfield and Millard (Tammy) Banfield both of Grayson, KY; 4 sisters Linda White of Ashland, KY, Carolyn Sue (James) Berry of Denton, KY, Brenda (Phillip) Jones of Blain KY and Ava (Tony) Banfield of Winder GA; many nieces and nephews will mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him Ida and Kent Miller; one sister Connie Criswell.

Friends may call from 11am until time of services at 1pm on Monday November 18, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OH with Rev. Dee Rader officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence to the Miller family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our caring locally owned staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -