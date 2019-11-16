|
Daniel Miller
Zanesville - Daniel V. Miller, 71 of Zanesville, passed away Friday November 15, 2019 at Genesis Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1948 in Ashland, KY a son of the late Fred Shellburger and Carrie Jane Miller. He was retired after 41 years with Ohio Packing and was a avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Catherine (Sue) Berry Miller and one son Daniel Scott Miller of New Lexington; 3 brothers Randy (Dawn) Schmidt of Milton FL, Jesse (Effie) Banfield and Millard (Tammy) Banfield both of Grayson, KY; 4 sisters Linda White of Ashland, KY, Carolyn Sue (James) Berry of Denton, KY, Brenda (Phillip) Jones of Blain KY and Ava (Tony) Banfield of Winder GA; many nieces and nephews will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him Ida and Kent Miller; one sister Connie Criswell.
Friends may call from 11am until time of services at 1pm on Monday November 18, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OH with Rev. Dee Rader officiating. He will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the Miller family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our caring locally owned staff at 740.450.8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019