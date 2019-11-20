|
|
Daniel "Danny" Rapol
Zanesville - Daniel "Danny" L. Rapol, 76 of Zanesville, died, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department following a sudden illness. He was born Tuesday, August 17, 1943, in Zanesville, the son of Peter G. Rapol and Virginia Rose "Gin"(Lemon) Rapol. He married Dorothy Jean (Flood) Rapol on Saturday, October 30, 1965, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.
Danny was a Brick Layer retiring in 2003. He was a 50 year member of Brick Layers and Allied Crafts Union Local 44. He was a member of the , Moose, Eagles and Knights of Columbus Council 505 where he served as Grand Knight and Knight of the Year. Danny served as banquet manager for the Knights of Columbus for over 25 years and for 15 years at the Post 1058. He also was employed with the Muskingum County Center for Seniors delivering home bound meals and visiting with all his seniors. He loved riding his motorcycle; was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Notre Dame fan. Danny was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren especially watching them play sports.
Danny is survived by his wife: Dorothy Jean (Flood) Rapol; two daughters: Christine Danielle (Todd) Ware of Hopewell and Michelle Lee (Gary Parks) Rapol of Columbus; two granddaughters: Danielle Ware and her fiancée': Chris Brown and Katie Ware and friend: Shae Burkhart; one brother: Peter R. (Vicki) Rapol of Nashport; two brothers-in-law: Kenneth (Jane) Flood of Zanesville, and Larry (Bea Kay) Flood of Daytona Beach, FL and six nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019, and from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, on Friday, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 PM, Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 955 Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Post 1058, 1318 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio, Knights of Columbus, Council 505, 275 Sunrise Center Drive, Zanesville, Ohio, or Muskingum County Center of Seniors, Home Bound Meal Program, 160 North 4th Street, Zanesville, in Danny's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019