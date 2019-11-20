|
Daniel "Dan" Von Gunten
Zanesville - Daniel "Dan" J. Von Gunten, 69 of Zanesville, died 4:16 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness. He was born Monday, January 16, 1950, in Detroit, the son of Jack W. Von Gunten and Doris J. (Cardiff) Von Gunten. He married Melanie (Bunting) Von Gunten on June 14, 1980, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Dan graduated from Rosecrans High School and served his country as a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Dan began his career with his parents as the Zanesville area Tupperware Distributors. He transitioned into food service where he spent the last 40 plus years caring for people. He enjoyed his years with the The Market House Inn, Longaberger Golf Club, Zanesville Country Club, Zak's Restaurant, Good Samaritan, Genesis Hospital and Adornetto's Restaurants.
Dan was a loving and caring man with humor and enthusiasm for life. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel very special. Though example throughout his life, he helped many young adults develop self-esteem, humor and respect for each other.
Dan is survived by his wife: Melanie Von Gunten; one daughter: Jillian (Sheryl Wise) Von Gunten of Zanesville; one brother: Bruce W. Von Gunten of the home; one sister: RuthE (David) Von Gunten-Persad of Fort Myers, FL. and many nieces, nephew, bonus children and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by two brothers: Gordon James and Robert "Bobby" T. Von Gunten; and three nephews: Charlie, Scott and Christopher Bunting.
Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will be held at 7:45 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 140 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, P.P. as celebrant. Dan will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with the United States Marine Corps, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 providing full military honors. Memorial Contributions may be made to Zanesville Community Theater, 940 Findlay Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 in Dan's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019