Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel W. Moran


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel W. Moran Obituary
Daniel W. Moran

Newark - A funeral service for Daniel W. Moran, 77 of Newark will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Lovett officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Mr. Moran died Monday March 18, 2019 at the Arlington Care Center. He was born October 2, 1941 in Newark to Benjamin F Moran and Alverta M. (Cannon) Moran.

He owned and operated Danny's Drilling. He was a member of the Newark Moose Lodge and attended Second Baptist Church. He enjoyed stock car races at Muskingum Raceway and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his son, David (Melinda Lester) Moran of Hebron; grandchildren, Benjamin (Melinda) Moran of Granville, Clark Moran and Reed Moran both of New Albany, Brittany (Anthony) Wilks of Hawaii, Wesley Cook of Buckeye Lake; great-grandchildren, Olive Moran and Henry Moran; close friend, Shirley Bevard of Newark; siblings, Jean (Larry) Harris, Ron Moran all of Newark, Steve Moran of Frazeysburg; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva (Winters) Moran; daughter, Danette Cook and a brother, James Moran.

Calling hours will be observed Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main St.

The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now