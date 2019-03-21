|
|
Daniel W. Moran
Newark - A funeral service for Daniel W. Moran, 77 of Newark will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Lovett officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Mr. Moran died Monday March 18, 2019 at the Arlington Care Center. He was born October 2, 1941 in Newark to Benjamin F Moran and Alverta M. (Cannon) Moran.
He owned and operated Danny's Drilling. He was a member of the Newark Moose Lodge and attended Second Baptist Church. He enjoyed stock car races at Muskingum Raceway and was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his son, David (Melinda Lester) Moran of Hebron; grandchildren, Benjamin (Melinda) Moran of Granville, Clark Moran and Reed Moran both of New Albany, Brittany (Anthony) Wilks of Hawaii, Wesley Cook of Buckeye Lake; great-grandchildren, Olive Moran and Henry Moran; close friend, Shirley Bevard of Newark; siblings, Jean (Larry) Harris, Ron Moran all of Newark, Steve Moran of Frazeysburg; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva (Winters) Moran; daughter, Danette Cook and a brother, James Moran.
Calling hours will be observed Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home 1850 West Main St.
The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019