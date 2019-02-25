|
|
Dannie Lee Williams
Junction City - Dannie Lee Williams, 72, of Junction City, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born June 4, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Connersville, Indiana after 32 years and last worked at Perry County Transit.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jean (Saum) Williams, whom he married March 29, 1997; children, Debbie (Christopher Barnhart) Williams, Dannie (Kelly) Williams and Marky Williams Browning; step-children, Thomas Thorne, Trina (Donald) Boyer, Theresa (Jon) Brown and Billie Hines; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Barb) and Randy Williams; and numerous nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Earl and Martha (Moyer) Williams; siblings, Charles E. "Chuck", David E., Terry J. Williams and Marsha Kay Noland; and niece, Misty Dawn Williams
A visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM Tuesday at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM in the funeral home with Pastor Marsha Ashbaugh officiating. Graveside services will follow at New Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery, Junction City. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 25, 2019