|
|
Danny E. Bush
New Concord - Danny E. Bush, 75 of New Concord, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 16, 2019.
Dan was born in Columbus on October 12, 1943. He is the son of the late David and Dorothy (Pfeifer) Bush. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Zanesville and also a member of the Ohio Good Sam Club. He enjoyed Wood Working, Photography, Gemstone Cutting and repairing bicycles.
Dan is survived by his wife, Emily Bush, whom he married, October 5, 1963; his children, Timothy (Adelma) Bush, Dennis (Glenda) Bush, Jason (Sharese) Bush, Teresa Hollins and Katherine (Dennis) Hallowell; ten grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and his brother, David Neil.
In addition to his parents, Dan is preceded in death by his siblings, Donald, Norman and Barbara.
A prayer vigil will be held at 7:45 pm on Monday at the Funeral Home.
Visitations will be 4 to 8 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 144 North 5th Street, Zanesville with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Zanesville.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 18, 2019