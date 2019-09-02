|
Danny Earl Goodfellow
New Lexington - Danny Earl Goodfellow 77, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence.
He was born October 16, 1941 in New Lexington the son of the late Thomas and Nora Groves Goodfellow.
He was a former employee of Swick Roofing Company and member of the New Lexington Eagles 2070 were he was employed for many years.
Danny is survived by his sisters, Betty Shriner and Gladys (George) Johnson of New Lexington. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Bill Goodfellow, Lillian Swick, Dick, Raymond,and Dave Goodfellow and Dorothy Fiore.
At Danny's request he will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Lexington Cemetery, Swigart Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington, www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 2, 2019