Danny Williams
Danny Williams

Zanesville ,Ohio - Danny D Williams of Zanesville OH passed away on July 27, 2020. Born on Nov 10, 1938, son of Ella (Bonifield) Williams and E. Earl Williams. Upon graduation from Zanesville High School in 1956, Danny left for Army Basic Training which he served for 8 years. He was selected to attend Radio Operations School, learning the art of Morse Code which he practiced until his death. Finished his military service as a member of 342nd Military Police Unit. Danny was life member and officer of The American Legion, Post 29. Serving as Post Chaplain for 8 years and participating in many ceremonies honoring veterans. Member of VFW Post 158. Enjoyed morning get togethers at VFW. Enjoyed motorcycle rides with friends. Employed by Meadow Gold Dairy for 22 years in Sales & Marketing then as Branch Manager, earning many awards. Also employed by Borden & Broughton dairies. Retired as owner of Williams Dairy Services in 2001.

Danny had a love for all animals. He attracted many hummingbirds with his special formula. His constant companions were his 3 dachshunds until their deaths. Later rescuing Daisy and Ernie who survive him.

Danny was married on June 15, 1976 to Margaret J (Peg) Williams who passed away on July 25, 2015. He is survived by the children of their blended families. Scott Williams of WI, Terri (Steve) Evans of OH, Rebecca (Rick) Romano of CO, Kris (Paul) Talbot of OH, Kevin Fulkerson of CA and Rob Fulkerson of OH. Grandchildren, MItzi Arick, Renea Williams, Gavin Williams, Torinda Evans, Nicholas Romano and Kaitlin Romano.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peg, siblings Larry Curl, Ernest Williams, Wilbur Williams and Eloise Scott.

Calling hours will be held Saturday August 1st from 1-4 pm at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home 56 South Fifth Street in Zanesville Oh with services immediately following calling hours. Graveside service at noon on August 5 at Williams Cemetery. All welcome to attend. In accordance with Ohio Covid-19 mandate, face coverings are requested.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Legion Post 29 Charity Fund 27 S 3rd St Zanesville OH or The Animal Society Shelter 1430 Newark Rd Zanesville OH.

On line condolences may be left at wwwdelongbakerlanning.com








Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Memories & Condolences
