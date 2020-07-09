1/
Darla K. Benson
SOMERSET - Darla K. Benson, 62, of Somerset, died at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in Zanesville.

Darla was born February 3, 1958 in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of Lois Ann Harlan Eaton of Somerset and William Lee Eaton.

She was a 1976 graduate of Sheridan High School and retired from The Shelly Company in 1997 after over 20 years of service.

Darla is survived in addition to her parents by her husband, Sean K. Benson of Somerset; one son, Jeremiah (Robin) Eaton of Newark; and six grandchildren, Libby, Landon, Bailey, Logan, Nick and Layton. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kim Eaton in 1991.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Betzer Cemetery, Pickerington Rd. NW, (County Rd. 20), Carroll, Ohio with Doug Oakes officiating. Friends may call from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the cemetery.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home
203 South Columbus Street
Somerset, OH 43783-9750
(740) 743-1652
