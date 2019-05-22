|
Darla L. Kloh, 72, of McConnelsville passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 7:54 p.m. at her home with her family and friends at her side.
She was born March 29, 1947 in Marietta to the late Dean Fox and Marjorie Walker Fox. Darla was the owner and operator of Darla's Dancers of McConnelsville for 55 years. She started teaching dance when she was 15. Dance was her passion and her life.
Darla is survived by her son Christopher Kloh of McConnelsville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Randy Kloh, a grandson Kaleb R. Kloh, and a brother Derry Fox.
In keeping with her wishes, a caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be in Darla'a memory to the Morgan Educational Foundation 800 Raider Dr. McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on May 22, 2019