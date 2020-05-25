|
Darleen Girsh
Zanesville - Darleen M. Girsh, 77 of Zanesville, Ohio died at 11:30 AM May 25th 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born December 7, 1942 she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Dorothy (Wishnefsky) Marcus. Darleen was a graduate of Bridgeton Senior High School and a graduate of Glassboro College. She was an exceptional high school English teacher, class advisor, school counselor, and educator. Darleen enjoyed the ocean, reading, sewing, cooking and being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her two daughters Amy (Todd)Gibson, and Tammy (Derrick) Hanby. grandchildren Brennan, Oliver, Sydney, and Madelyn. Also surviving her three brothers Wayne (Helen) Marcus, Glenn (Bev) Marcus, Kevin (Jeanie) Marcus, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death just last week on Monday May 18th by her loving husband of 46 years, Sidney S. Girsh whom she married August 27, 1974.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of SharonBrooke and Hospice of Central Ohio for their exceptional care and to their friends and family for their love and support.
The family did receive friends at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home yesterday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday May 26th and the private graveside service was held at Beth Abraham Cemetery with Rabbi Cary Kozberg officiating. She and her husband will be laid to rest together on the same day.
PLEASE NOTE: Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Darleen's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 25 to May 27, 2020