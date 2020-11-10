Darrell HuntZanesville - Darrell Loren HuntOn November 9, 2020, Darrell Loren Hunt, 78, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. The Lord redeemed his imperfect body and clothed him in Heavenly robes then took him to reside with all the loved ones who had arrived before him. Darrell was born on August 17, 1942 in White Cottage, a son of the late Loren and Wanda (Castor) Hunt. He was a graduate of Roseville High School. After graduation he managed Fink's grocery store in White Cottage and sold cars at a car lot in South Zanesville. He later moved to Winchester, Indiana and worked for Lobdell Emery Manufacturing where he was employed as a press operator and quality control inspector. In 2010 he returned to Ohio and lastly resided in Zanesville. Darrell loved listening to music and playing his musical instruments. He collected vinyl records and played guitar in bands around Ohio into the late 1970's. He was an avid do-it-yourselfer and remodeled his own home and liked to tinker around in his workshop. Anyone who knew Darrell knew he loved his family. He is survived by sisters Linda Hunt (George) Wilson, Lorna Hunt Northrup, Arnetta Hunt Morrison, and Tina Hunt (Bill) Evans. His brother Paul (Marcia) Hunt. Five sons Dale (Diane) Hunt, Duane Hunt, Darrell Hunt, Jr. (Alaina Mathers), Dion (Misty) Hunt, and Dane Hunt. A step-daughter Debbie Abel. 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Joyce (Morrison) Hunt. His brothers Virgil Hunt and Larry Hunt. His sister Holly Hunt. His step-son Randy Smith. His step-daughter Marcie (Smith) Monroe and her husband Jerry Monroe.Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thur. Nov. 12, 2020 at Willliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday Nov. 13, 2020. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit