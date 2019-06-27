|
Darrell W. Carson
Junction City, Ohio - Darrell W. Carson, 72 of Junction City, Ohio died at 12:55 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He answered his last call at the Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, Lancaster, Ohio. Born December 28, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Clair "Kit" and Elizabeth Keister Carson. He was a United States Army veteran; First Sargent, retired from the Ohio Army National Guard; former Fire Chief and active member of the Junction City Fire department, 1976 to present; a member of the James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City and McConnelsville American Legion. Post #24. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Craiglow Carson of the home; children, Brian Carson, Dustin (Greta) Carson and Kara (Lamar) Dowling; grandson, Dorian Carson; sisters, Kathy (Mark) Paxton and Patricia (John) Mast; niece, Jennifer (Tippy) Bryant; great niece, Megan; nephew, Andy Mast and nieces, Abigail Mast and Ashley Hartley. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by nephew, Robert Henry. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio with graveside military service by the Ohio Army National Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and/or Junction City Fire Department, P O Box 222, Junction City, Ohio 43748. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 27, 2019