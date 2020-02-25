|
|
Daryl W. Ault
Zanesville - Daryl W. Ault, 71, of Zanesville passed at 9:28 A.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Genesis ER.
Daryl was born on Wednesday, January 5, 1949 in Wheeling, West Virginia the son of Lewis H. Ault and Martha Elizabeth Bradfield.
Daryl retired from American General Finance where he worked as district manager. He never met a stranger. He was an avid Sports fan especially enjoyed watching sports on T.V. Especially loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Danison Ault; two daughters Alison (Michael) Herges and Jennifer Whiteman; two grandchildren Trey and Tyce Whiteman; and a niece and nephew.
In addition to his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by a brother David Ault and his stepfather, Henry West.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Burial will conclude at the St. Paul Cemetery.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Daryl's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020