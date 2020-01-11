|
Dave Wolfe, Jr.
New Lexington, OH - Dave Wolfe, Jr., 50 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:43pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. Born July 1, 1969 in Zanesville, Ohio to John, Sr. and Sally Dalrymple Wolfe. Dave enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, especially his kids. Survived by his wife, Jeannie Levan Wolfe; children, Jordan, Jaxon and Jennafer Wolfe; parents, John, Sr. and Sally Wolfe; sisters, Becky (Doug) Reeves and Brenda (Dave) Lentz; brother, Don (Johnna) Wolfe; mother-in-law, Mary (Mike) Lehoe; father-in-law, Joe (Loretta) Levan; brothers-in-law, Jason (Mindy) Levan and Robbie (Crystal) Levan; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a daughter, Taylor Nicole Wolfe; grandparents, Betty and Bill Dalrymple, Loren and Mary Wolfe; great-grandparents, Leonard and Helen Strohl. Calling hours will be held from 3-5pm & 6-8pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Dan Hinkle and Reverend Kenneth Teter officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020