Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Wolfe Jr.


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dave Wolfe Jr. Obituary
Dave Wolfe, Jr.

New Lexington, OH - Dave Wolfe, Jr., 50 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:43pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. Born July 1, 1969 in Zanesville, Ohio to John, Sr. and Sally Dalrymple Wolfe. Dave enjoyed racing, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, especially his kids. Survived by his wife, Jeannie Levan Wolfe; children, Jordan, Jaxon and Jennafer Wolfe; parents, John, Sr. and Sally Wolfe; sisters, Becky (Doug) Reeves and Brenda (Dave) Lentz; brother, Don (Johnna) Wolfe; mother-in-law, Mary (Mike) Lehoe; father-in-law, Joe (Loretta) Levan; brothers-in-law, Jason (Mindy) Levan and Robbie (Crystal) Levan; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a daughter, Taylor Nicole Wolfe; grandparents, Betty and Bill Dalrymple, Loren and Mary Wolfe; great-grandparents, Leonard and Helen Strohl. Calling hours will be held from 3-5pm & 6-8pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Dan Hinkle and Reverend Kenneth Teter officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -