David A. Moore



David A. Moore, beloved son of Karen Kessler passed away peacefully at his home on June 23.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Winifred Kessler. He is survived by his mother, sister, Rachel Moore, her children, and several close, loving, relatives.



David will be remembered by those who knew him, and as he was a donor at Lifeline of Ohio by the lives he made better. A private graveside service was held July 6.









