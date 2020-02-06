|
|
David B. Main
Dresden - David B. Main, 73, of Dresden, passed away at 5:41 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born January 10, 1947, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a son of the late Bert Main and Mona Courter Merkle. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. David worked for Segna Motors as a service advisor, worked at Kroger for sixteen years, and was a substitute teacher for Franklin Local Schools, Zanesville City Schools, and West Muskingum Schools. He was a member of VFW Post 11072 Dresden, and liked to golf, enjoyed shooting guns, and traveling on vacation.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha L. Bess Main, who he married December 31, 1982; two brothers, Dan (Kathy) Main and Steve (Bobbi) Main; two sisters, Jan Morrow and Michelle Garcia; many nieces and nephews including Macie Wahl, Chloe Wahl, Ady Wahl, Ansley Bess, Ethan Bess, Jerry Bess, Jenny Wahl, and Brad Bess; a mother-in-law, Barbara Bess; a brother-in-law, Gene (Connie) Bess; and a sister-in-law, Deena Stamm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Paul Main and father-in-law, Raymond Bess.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 10, 2020, with Pastor's John Sensabaugh and Aaron Wahl officiating. Following the service, Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020