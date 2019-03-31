|
David Barton, Jr.
Zanesville - Alfred David Barton, Jr., 49, of Zanesville, formerly of Southpoint, Ohio and Naples, FL, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Alfred was born July 11, 1969 to Alfred David "Dave" Barton, Sr. and Nora G. (Fletcher) Arthur. In addition to his parents, Alfred is also survived by children, Whittney Barton, of Kissimmee, FL, Alfred David Barton III, of Naples, FL, Megan Barton, of New Hampshire; several grandchildren; sister, Lisa Scott, of Clearwater, FL; brother, Cody Barton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Per Alfred's wishes cremation has been chosen, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 31, 2019