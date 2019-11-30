Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gersper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Gersper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Gersper Obituary
David C. Gersper

Malta - David C. Gersper, 91, of Malta passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born April 9, 1928 in Columbus to the late Chelmer Gersper and Elizabeth Lorey Gersper. David was retired from North American Rockwell of Columbus after 32 years of service. He was a U. S. Army veteran of WWII and was a protestant by faith. David is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years Evelyn Jones Gersper, a son David C. Gersper II (Michaellene) of Granger, IN. and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his favorite sister-in-law Frances Evans and a brother-in-law Charles Jones (Virginia). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Blanche and Grace and six brothers Lewis, Ralph, Jon,Chelmer, Bernard and Paul. Friends and family may call Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Tim Van Horn officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. David will be laid to rest at the Mifflin Township Cemetery in Gahanna on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Care 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -