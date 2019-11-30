|
|
David C. Gersper
Malta - David C. Gersper, 91, of Malta passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born April 9, 1928 in Columbus to the late Chelmer Gersper and Elizabeth Lorey Gersper. David was retired from North American Rockwell of Columbus after 32 years of service. He was a U. S. Army veteran of WWII and was a protestant by faith. David is survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years Evelyn Jones Gersper, a son David C. Gersper II (Michaellene) of Granger, IN. and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his favorite sister-in-law Frances Evans and a brother-in-law Charles Jones (Virginia). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Blanche and Grace and six brothers Lewis, Ralph, Jon,Chelmer, Bernard and Paul. Friends and family may call Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Tim Van Horn officiating. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. David will be laid to rest at the Mifflin Township Cemetery in Gahanna on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice Care 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, Ohio 43701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019