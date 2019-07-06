Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
Resources
David D. Murray


1928 - 2019
David D. Murray Obituary
David D. Murray

New Lexington, Ohio - David D. Murray, 91, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Chapel Grove Inn, in Heath. He was born January 21, 1928, in New Lexington, the son of Robert Murray and Esther (Bowers) Murray and was catholic by faith. David was a graduate of New Lexington High School where he played on the football team. He went on to serve his country as a United States Army Veteran during World War II. He was a Mail Carrier for the United States Post Office retiring following over 32 years of service, and served as a volunteer firefighter and an EMT. He was the former owner of Murray's Dairy Freeze, a member of Elks Lodge; an avid golfer, Cleveland Browns Fan and an Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. David is survived by four children: Kathy (Steve) Huffman, Christine Taylor, Dave (Penny) Murray and Luann Humphrey; eleven grandchildren: Adam Huffman, Kaitlyn Huffman, John Jered (Taleah) Taylor, Jonathon Murray, Rachel Murray, Sarah Murray, Coleman Murray, Kelly (Matt) Baker, Riley (Steffie) Humphrey and Stormy (Chris) Hamacher; five great grandchildren; four step-children: Vicky (Jeff) Christiansen, Jacqueline (Rich) Cady, Sandy (John) Hernandez and Rob (Bonnie) Miller; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and one sister-in-law: Mary Lou Murray. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife: Emma Lou Murray; one grandson: Jordan Taylor; one son-in-law: Tom Humphrey; one sister: Martha Murray Chute; and three brothers: Eugene, William and Richard Murray Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Roberts Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, where the Elks Lodge will conduct services at 7:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Newlon officiating. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, 309 North Main Street, New Lexington, OH 43764 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Advocate & Times Recorder on July 6, 2019
