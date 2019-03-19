|
David Dodson
Zanesville - David F. Dodson, 89, of Zanesville, died at 1:04 p.m. Sat. March 16, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare System. David was born on April 15, 1929, the son of the late Washington and Eva (McCammon) Dodson. He was a lifetime member of Meadow Farm Methodist Church. He retired May 1, 1994 from Central Ohio Coal where he worked for 43 years, was a Springfield Township Trustee for 46 years and was a full time farmer. He was a member of Springfield, Timber Run, and Pomona Grange, Springfield Lions Club, United Mine Workers and the Ohio Trustee & Clerk Association.
David is survived by a son Dr. Carl (DeeDee) Dodson and a daughter Lois (John) Wood. Grandchildren Eric (Kirstin) Dodson, Renae (Randy) Church, John (Jennifer) Wood,Jr., Leisa Rush (Shane Bowden), Jason (Faith) Snider and Shawna (Matt) Kelley. Great-grandchildren Blake and Olivia Dodson, Hunter Church, Tiffani Kuhn (Evan Schiele), Caleb Rush, Elizabeth, Lauren, Allison and Jason Wood, Eli and Lane Snider, and Kambria Kelley. He is also survived by a special nephew Bob Dodson (Molly Tharp) and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by the love of his life of 69 years Betty, who died Sept. 4, 2016. A daughter Helen Kay Snider. Brothers Ralph, Clyde, Gerald, Roy, Halley, Harry, Paul. Sisters Katherine, Dora, and Lala. A special sister-in-law Dorothy Dodson.
A special thanks to Dr. Hernandez for all his care and concern and to his wonderful caring caregiver Kimberly Browning of Home Instead. Special lifelong friend Bill Agin.
Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Tue. March 19, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. March 20, 2019 with Pastor Dean Cole officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 19, 2019