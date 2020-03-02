|
|
David E. Shipps
Zanesville - David Edwin Shipps, 81, of Zanesville passed at 9:05 A.M. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Genesis ER.
David was born on his father's birthday, Tuesday, November 1, 1938, in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Ralph Shipps and Mildred Kreager Shipps.
David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Air National Guard and Zanesville Yacht Club. He enjoyed golfing, boating, gardening, and dancing to the music of Frank Sinatra. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.
He is survived by his beloved canine companion, Tressel; three daughters, Julie (Mark) Antonetz, Kim Nowell, and Lori (Rick) Smith; six grandchildren, Greta Antonetz, Sophia Antonetz, Nicholas Nowell, Alexander Nowell, Brittany (Jody Leckrone) Smith, Brody (Samantha) Smith; a great grandson, Griffin Smith; the mother of his children, Barbara Pfeifer Shipps; a sister Mary Powell; two nephews Stuart and Kevin Powell and a close family friend, Pamela Lyall. A special thanks to his longtime caregiver Cathy Pitcock.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a step-brother Paul "Bud" Shipps; two step-sisters Dorothy Corder and Virginia Durbin and a brother in law Herbert Powell.
Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home where funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Andrew Wilson officiating.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with David's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020