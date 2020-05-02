|
|
David E. Wiseman
Roseville - David Wiseman, 58, of Roseville, passed away unexpectedly, Friday May 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 3, 1961 to Robert and Margie Rupe Wiseman in Zanesville, Ohio. David spent over 30 years working in food service in various positions ranging from Chef to Manager in local restaurants and hotels. He was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, loved music and movies and was known for his green thumb. David is survived by his parents; brothers, Terry (Lisa) Wiseman of New Lexington , Wayne (Misty) Wiseman of Roseville; sister, Elizabeth "Beth" (Tonya) Wiseman of Newark; nieces and nephews, Terry Wiseman Jr, Michael Wiseman, Alisha Buckman, Brandon Wiseman, Hope Wiseman, Becky Hansen, Ashley Wiseman and Gabe Hansen-Beane; great nieces and nephews, Alexis Buckman, Max Buckman, Gunner Lafollette, Hunter Wiseman, Ryleigh Lafollette, Hailey Buckman and Braxton Wiseman; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his best buddy, Patches. Calling hours will be held Monday May 4, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Graveside services will be held Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 1pm in Rose Hill Cemetery will Pastor John Alice officiating. In following state and local guidelines due to Covid19, masks are recommended to be worn and social distancing is required. The family would like to give special thanks to his friends and neighbors on Kathy Lane that always checked on him and cared for him. You may sign the register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020