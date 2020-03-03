|
|
David (Dave) Iler Moon
On March 1, 2020 David (Dave) Iler Moon, set out on his next adventure heaven bound. Jesus was there waiting for him with open arms saying well done good and faithful servant. His loving wife of 34 years Laurie (Funk) and his family were present by his side as he began his journey to his Eternal home.
David was born December 18, 1932, the youngest of four boys born to the proud parents of Argyle J. and Garland (Sterner) Moon in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. After graduating high school, he attended Ohio Northern University. In 1952 He married Barbara Kotterman. They had two children Bob and Sharon. Dave was drafted into the United States Army in 1954. He proudly served his country as Tank Commander from 1955 to 1956 in Patton's third armor division.
After his honorable discharge from the service he went back to school at Tiffin University. He graduated in 1960 with his Bachelor's degree. He was hired by the University working in the admissions office. His other duties included athletic director and golf coach. The family moved to Zanesville, Ohio in 1971 when Dave was hired by Muskingum Area Technical College in the Admission Office as the Financial Aid Officer. There Dave decided to continue his education at Ohio University and obtained his Master's degree. He retired after 25 years of service.
Dave had many loves, Hunting, Fishing, Golf, Singing, and Ohio State Football! He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club in Upper Sandusky for many years. He instilled this love of hunting to his son and grandsons.
Dave loved to give back to his community. He was an active member of the Zanesville Kiwanis Club where he served in many different roles. Secretary, Vice President, President, Past President and Lieutenant Governor. For his years of service, he was a humble recipient of the Hixon Award.
Golf was his passion, which he shared with many young men. He coached the college golf team at Tiffin for many years. He also held "golf camp" for several summers for his nephews encouraging their love of the game. One of his best memories was traveling to Scotland where he played St. Andrew's.
He sang in his church choir and was a member of the Zanesville Barbershop chorus. Shortly after joining The Barbershopper's he became part of a quartet known as "The Mellow Fellows" and then "The Kids at Heart".
Ohio State Football was a love shared with his Father. He and his father attended many games together while he was growing up. That love carried on throughout his life.
Survivors include his wife Laurie, a son Bob (Karen) Moon and daughter Sharon (Robert) Church. Five grandchildren, Amanda (Lyle) Groves, Jeremy Moon, Aaron Moon, Emily (Matthew) Miller, and Allison Church. One Great Granddaughter Collins Groves. Sister-in-law's Margaret Moon, Jean Moon, and Cheryl Johnston. Brother's-in-law Bill (Becky) Funk, Gary (Julie) Funk. Former spouse Barbara Moon. Many nieces, nephews and special friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers, and a sister in law: James (Norma), Russell and Richard Moon.
Dave was a member of the Northwest Church of the Nazarene in Columbus, Ohio. Where a celebration of life will be held Saturday March 7th at 2 pm. with the Rev. Willie Dishon and Rev. Sam Simoes officiating. He will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in North Kingsville, Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Hospice of the Western Reserve or Eastside Community Ministries in Zanesville, Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, which is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020