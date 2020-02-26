|
|
David Lee Tubbs
Grove City - David Lee Tubbs, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Zanesville, Ohio to the late George Harold Tubbs and Wilma Genola Archer Tubbs. Longtime resident of Columbus and recently of Grove City. David was employed by Sears (Zanesville) for twenty years. He later retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation after twenty-one years of employment. David was a long time member of Masons Lodge of Amity #5, F & AM and Timber Run Grange of Muskingum County. He was an active member and past president of the E.L. Evans Senior Center of Grove City and longtime member of Coburn United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by sister, Sue (Tubbs) Denner, brother-in-law, H. Ted Denner, great nephew Bret Donnelly, and long-time partner Dick Slifko.
David is survived by nieces Chris (Dave) Delancey and Kim (Bill) Plank whom he loved as his own; great nieces and nephews Trisha Steel, Brian (Natalie) Donnelly, Jed Plank, and Adam Plank.
Per David's request, a private graveside service for family will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Coburn United Methodist Church, 3618 Maple Avenue, Zanesville Ohio 43701
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional and caring staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020