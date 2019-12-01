|
|
David Lyle Savage
Crooksville - David Lyle Savage, 63, of Crooksville peacefully passed into eternal life in the afternoon hours of Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his family by his side.
He was born March 26, 1956 in New Lexington, to his mother, Corabelle (nee: Chevalier) Savage and his late father, Lyle Savage.
David was a very rambunctious and ornery man who spent his life doing things his own way. He was well known for doing odd jobs in and around the Crooksville area, he worked for ACCCO in Roseville, Direct TV and was a tree trimmer for Jerry Crain. David had a lot of fun gambling, especially at the various "skilled games", mushroom hunting, fishing and hunting for other game.
In addition to his mother, left to mourn his passing are his children, Diana Savage (Tony Bateson), Tim Savage (Trevor Kinney), David Rolland Savage (Nathan Seesholtz), Josh Savage (Chelsie Metzger); his step-children, Cindy Spears and Cecil Spears, his special nephew, best friend, hunting and fishing buddy, Casey Head; his wife of 28 years, Mildred (nee: Spears) Savage, his siblings, Lana Head, Cora (James) Wheeler, Debbie (Ron) Miller, Tammy (Darrel) Lyons, Danny (Rose) Savage, Terry Savage (Christie Hampton), Richie Savage (Cathy Baker) and John Savage; his grandchildren, Taylor Lyons, William Lyons, Keeley Savage, Austin Savage, Kameron Savage, Alayna Savage, Kash Savage, Jake Ratliff, Dalton Ratliff, Cecil Spears, Courtney Spears, Alissa Spears, Phoenix Spears, Addison Spears and his great-grandchildren, Jensen Lyons and Liam Bateson.
Welcoming David into eternal life are his son, David Savage Jr., who died July 18, 2010; his great-granddaughter, Raegan Ann Marie Lyons; his father, Lyle Savage; his siblings, Joanne Thompson, Linda Green and Rolland Savage.
The Savage family will be receiving guests from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM-8:00PM, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services for David will be 11:30 AM, Thursday, December 5 at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Richard and Joey Carr presenting services. David will be laid to rest in Crooksville Cemetery next to his son.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019