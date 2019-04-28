|
David McDonald
Rincon - David L. McDonald, 66, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence.
The Zanesville, OH native was an US Air Force Vietnam veteran and had retired from Gulfstream. David was a member of the Catholic Church and an avid private pilot. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace McDonald; and his sister, Marylou McDonald.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Harding McDonald; step-son and his wife, Bryan and Sara Harding; three children by his first marriage, Jodi, Jill, and Jesse; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill, Jim, and Jeff; sisters, Carol and Patti.
Funeral with military honors will be 1 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery in Virginia. Hope you can come to celebrate his wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the , a local Hospice, or any veteran's organizations.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 28, 2019