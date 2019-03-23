|
David R. "Randy" Rupe
Crooksville - David R. "Randy" Rupe, 62, of Crooksville, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born February 17, 1957 in Lancaster, Ohio to Rosa M. Ewing Rupe and the late Wade Rupe. Randy was raised in the Crooksville Free Methodist Church, loved watching old movies - especially M*A*S* H and was a sports fanatic. He was a member of the Crooksville- Roseville VFW Post 9090 and a 35 year member of the Crooksville Eagles Aerie 1979. Randy is survived by his twin daughters, Rachel (Shiloh Miller) Rupe of White Cottage and Randi (Nick) Weiser of Crooksville; grandchildren, Landon Rupe, Coleson Weiser, Libby Miller, Lainey Miller and Lilly Weiser; mother, Rosa Rupe; sisters, Margie (Robert) Wiseman, Barbara (Fred) Ferguson, Paula (Mark) Dusenberry and Karen (Bud) Wiggins; brothers, Gary (Sue) Rupe and Raymond (Diane Briggs) Rupe; and loving companion, Linda Leonard. He was preceded in death by his father Wade Rupe and sister, Rebecca King. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday March 25, 2019 at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday March 26 at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Cremation will follow. You may light a candle, send a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019