|
|
David Scott Allen
New Lexington - David Scott Allen, 74 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 10:42 pm on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. Born March 20, 1946 in Berkeley, California to the late Wilbur Verne and Isabel Jane McMillan Anderson. He was a Catholic by faith; a United States Navy veteran during the Vietnam Era; a truck driver for Pilot; a member of the New Lexington Eagles #2070; James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City; AM VETS and New Lexington Classic Riders; he liked to ride his motorcycle. Survived by his children, Scott (Michelle) Allen, Wendy Jane Brown and Katie Allen; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Krystyna, Genna and Kenny; brother, Tommy Johnson; sister, Jo Bliss; nephew, Johnathan Johnson; niece, Jennifer Saffell; special friends, Julie, Stephanie and Ozzelyn Nutter. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. A Memorial service & Military Honors will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the New Lexington Classic Riders and to all the medical personnel that assisted with his care. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 20 to May 21, 2020