David Shinn

Maggie Valley, NC - David "Dave" Howard Shinn 82 of Maggie Valley, North Carolina went to be with his heavenly father on Sunday June 21,2020 at 5:00 AM. Bom on March 14,1938 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Robert Lee Shinn and Esther (Pryor ) Shinn.

Dave was a journalist for The Zanesville Times Recorder for multiple years. He also played the piano and organ at The First Baptist Church starting at the age of 16 until moving to North Carolina 10 years ago. Dave was preceded in death by his first wife Donna Wahl Shinn. Survived by loving wife Rev. Dot

Thomas Shinn of the home for 9 wonderful years, sister Sharon Miller of Zanesville, Ohio, brother Neil and Dorothy Shinn of Nashport, Ohio also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Memorial services will be held at Bryan Hardwick Funeral Home 3:00 PM Saturday August 15th with Rev. Peter Matthewson officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The First Baptist Church 80 East Main Street South Zanesville, Ohio or The Animal Shelter 1430 Newark Road Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home 2318 Maple Avenue is in charge of assisting the family of David. To share memories and condolences with David's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
