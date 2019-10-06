Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
More Obituaries for David Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Roberts


1940 - 2019
David W. Roberts Obituary
David W. Roberts

Knoxville - David W. Roberts, age 79, passed away on September 30, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was of the Methodist Faith. David worked in the medical field as a Pharmacist as well as real estate development in Loudon and McMinn Counties. He loved his golf outings, especially the trips to Myrtle Beach with his golfing buddies. David was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Clara Roberts and twin siblings, Judy and John. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Anne Roberts; daughter, Jane Roberts; several nieces, nephews, and cousins from Ohio; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 4-6pm Monday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside services will be held in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to .
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 6, 2019
