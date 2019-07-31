Services
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
(740) 962-2341
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Matheney Funeral Home
165 N Kennebec Ave
Mc Connelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gilliland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Gilliland


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wayne Gilliland Obituary
David Wayne Gilliland

Chesterhill - David Wayne Gilliland, 60, of Chesterhill, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Carroll S. and Arlene Chenoweth Gilliland. He worked as a self-employed truck driver and attended the Chesterhill United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shelly Clawson Gilliland, 2 sons, Wesley (Amanda) Gilliland of Cutler and Steven (Jerusha) Gilliland of Stockport, 5 daughters, Andrea Sorto of Columbus, Rachel (Joshua) Vandergrift of Fleming, Lisa (Shawn) Bauerbach of Cutler, Esther Gilliland of Columbus and Ruth (Benjamin) Rowland of Cutler, 2 brothers, Allen Gilliland of King Salmon, Alaska and Rick Gilliland of Kenai, Alaska, a sister, Judy Gilliland of Copper Landing, Alaska and 24 grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, Aug 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Pastor Kevin Rowland officiating. Friends may call on the family on Weds, July 31, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now