David Wayne Gilliland
Chesterhill - David Wayne Gilliland, 60, of Chesterhill, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Marietta, Ohio to the late Carroll S. and Arlene Chenoweth Gilliland. He worked as a self-employed truck driver and attended the Chesterhill United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Shelly Clawson Gilliland, 2 sons, Wesley (Amanda) Gilliland of Cutler and Steven (Jerusha) Gilliland of Stockport, 5 daughters, Andrea Sorto of Columbus, Rachel (Joshua) Vandergrift of Fleming, Lisa (Shawn) Bauerbach of Cutler, Esther Gilliland of Columbus and Ruth (Benjamin) Rowland of Cutler, 2 brothers, Allen Gilliland of King Salmon, Alaska and Rick Gilliland of Kenai, Alaska, a sister, Judy Gilliland of Copper Landing, Alaska and 24 grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, Aug 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Pastor Kevin Rowland officiating. Friends may call on the family on Weds, July 31, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 31, 2019