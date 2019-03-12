|
Dawn E. Marsh
Zanesville - Dawn Ericka Marsh, 44 passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 22, 1974 in Rochester, NY to Donald Blair and Margaret Catharine McKnight Marsh. Dawn was employed as a Loan Specialist at Century National Bank. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, camping, working out at the gym and was a member of the Who's Who in America's Colleges.
She is survived by her mother Margaret Catharine Marsh; siblings: Denise (Ralph) Goodberlet, Karl (Jill) Marsh, Eric (Kathryn) Marsh and her twin Karen Marsh; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Calling hours will be 12:30 to 2PM Monday, March 18 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 2PM with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019