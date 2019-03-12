Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn E. Marsh


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn E. Marsh Obituary
Dawn E. Marsh

Zanesville - Dawn Ericka Marsh, 44 passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 22, 1974 in Rochester, NY to Donald Blair and Margaret Catharine McKnight Marsh. Dawn was employed as a Loan Specialist at Century National Bank. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, camping, working out at the gym and was a member of the Who's Who in America's Colleges.

She is survived by her mother Margaret Catharine Marsh; siblings: Denise (Ralph) Goodberlet, Karl (Jill) Marsh, Eric (Kathryn) Marsh and her twin Karen Marsh; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Calling hours will be 12:30 to 2PM Monday, March 18 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 2PM with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now