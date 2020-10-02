Dayne Patrick Ryan
Mount Pleasant, SC - On Friday, August 28, 2020, Dayne Patrick Ryan, loving husband and father of three, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62. Dayne was born on March 26, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio to William and Joanne (Lucas) Ryan. He graduated from Rosecrans High School, class of 1976 and over the years he resided in Columbus, Pennsylvania, New York, and Colorado. Dayne lived for the last five years in Mt. Pleasant, SC where he was a supervisor at Lowes Home Improvement. He was married for 24 years to Donna (Kline) Ryan and was the father of three daughters, Jessica, Samantha and Alexandra.
Dayne was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his mother, Jo.
He is survived his wife Donna; his three daughters; his brothers, Kelly and Scott; his sister, Chanda Dulc; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC.
