1/1
Dayne Patrick Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dayne Patrick Ryan

Mount Pleasant, SC - On Friday, August 28, 2020, Dayne Patrick Ryan, loving husband and father of three, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62. Dayne was born on March 26, 1958, in Zanesville, Ohio to William and Joanne (Lucas) Ryan. He graduated from Rosecrans High School, class of 1976 and over the years he resided in Columbus, Pennsylvania, New York, and Colorado. Dayne lived for the last five years in Mt. Pleasant, SC where he was a supervisor at Lowes Home Improvement. He was married for 24 years to Donna (Kline) Ryan and was the father of three daughters, Jessica, Samantha and Alexandra.

Dayne was preceded in death by his father, Bill, and his mother, Jo.

He is survived his wife Donna; his three daughters; his brothers, Kelly and Scott; his sister, Chanda Dulc; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, SC.

Article submitted by BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com or follow us on Facebook.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved