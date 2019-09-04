|
Dean R. Shepherd
Somerset - Dean R. Shepherd, 60, of Somerset, passed away Sat. Aug. 31, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital while under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born on March 23, 1959 in Zanesville. He worked at Owens Corning in Newark for 26 years. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Judy (Hetrick) Shepherd. One sister Julie (Randy) Swingle. Two brothers Dan Shepherd and Tim (Patty) Shepherd. Sisters-in-law Kim Hetrick, Debbie (Bruce) Trowbridge, and Brenda (Larry) George. Brothers-in-law Steve (Deana) Hetrick and Jeff (Janna) Hetrick. His mother Judy Shepherd. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Dean Shepherd. One sister Leanna Wilson.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Fri. Sept. 6, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Fri. Sept. 6 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with Rev. John Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Perry Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430.To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019