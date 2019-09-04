Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean R. Shepherd


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean R. Shepherd Obituary
Dean R. Shepherd

Somerset - Dean R. Shepherd, 60, of Somerset, passed away Sat. Aug. 31, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital while under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born on March 23, 1959 in Zanesville. He worked at Owens Corning in Newark for 26 years. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Judy (Hetrick) Shepherd. One sister Julie (Randy) Swingle. Two brothers Dan Shepherd and Tim (Patty) Shepherd. Sisters-in-law Kim Hetrick, Debbie (Bruce) Trowbridge, and Brenda (Larry) George. Brothers-in-law Steve (Deana) Hetrick and Jeff (Janna) Hetrick. His mother Judy Shepherd. Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Dean Shepherd. One sister Leanna Wilson.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Fri. Sept. 6, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Fri. Sept. 6 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage with Rev. John Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Perry Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio P.O. Box 430 Newark, OH 43058-0430.To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now