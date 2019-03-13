|
|
Deanna Sue Sines
Duncan Falls - Deanna Sue Sines, 78 of Duncan Falls, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville.
Deanna was born in Parkersburg, WV on May 10, 1940. She is the daughter of Charles Gerald Sines and Opal May (Eaton) Sines Baker. She worked for Olde Towne Cleaners in Zanesville, she sent numerous packages overseas to service men, she was a Sunday School Teacher and she was a member of the Sharon Avenue Free Methodist Church.
Deanna is survived by her sister, Sandra (Bob) Rayner and her brother, Gerald "Mike" Sines and her nieces, Misty (Brian) Miller, Darcy Harlan, Melissa (Tony) O'Brian, Michelle Stuchell and Crystal Smolinske; several great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great nephews and two special friends from Cedar Hill, Freda Brock and Alan Picklesimer.
In addition to her parents, Deanna is preceded in death by her sister, Karen Sines Dillinger and an infant sister, Pamela Sines.
The family would like to thank the Cedar Hill Care Center, their staff and a special caregiver, Cristina Allen for the many years of special care.
Visitations will be 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 11 am on Friday. Sandra Rayner will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019