Deborah A. Edgell
Deborah A. Edgell

Crooksville - Deborah Ann 'Debbie' 'Double G ' Edgell, 66, died at 8:31 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Norwich, Ohio.

She was born August 17, 1953 in Zanesville the daughter of the late James and Erma (nee: Sharkey) Bobb.

Debbie was a former employee of ITT Higby in New Lexington where she worked for ten years as a machine operator. She was a member of the Crooksville American Legion Post 222 Auxiliary. Debbie enjoyed gambling, especially slot machines whether it was Online or in-person. She loved watching her grandkids and always enjoyed watching them play sports. Another one of her favorite pass-times was sitting on her porch watching the traffic while she drank her coffee. She liked listening to the scanner to get the latest gossip. She also enjoyed 'backroading' and her favorite were trips to 'The Helmick' covered bridge. Debbie was in her height of glory while hosting get-togethers at her house.

Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband, Rodney Edgell; her children, Keith Edgell, Tara (Jason) Summerville and Kyla Edgell; her step-children, Angela Pasquet and Michelle Mayberry; her siblings, Becky (John) Forester, Diana Bobb, Linda Nelson and Rick Bobb; her grandchildren, Conner and Katelyn Hoadley, Morgan Vanasdlen, Jalynn Hoschar, Kayla Lyons, Bryanna and Tanner Edgell and Brandon Lyons; her great grandchildren, Adelyn Summerville, Makenzie Kaiser and Allen Vanasdlen and special friends, Penny Penrod and Pam Bayes.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Neff; her brothers, Mike and Roger Sharkey and her brother-in-law, Richard 'Dick' Nelson.

Family and friends are invited to gather 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 18 at the funeral home with Larry Penrod as celebrant. Debbie will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery near Roseville.

All Covid-19 restrictions and precautions will be observed. Mask wearing and social distancing are required.

You may send condolences and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
