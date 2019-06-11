|
|
Deborah Ann Gordon
Zanesville - Deborah Ann Mast Gordon, 69, of Zanesville, OH passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 after an extended illness.
Deborah was born June 21, 1949 in Elwood, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert and Maxine Whittle Mast. She was a 1967 graduate of Crooksville High with a later Bachelor of Science degree as well as a Master of Education degree from Ohio University. Debbie's passion was teaching and she touched many lives as a reading specialist in Trimble Schools and Zanesville City Schools and also taught in Germany and Japan for 7 years for the Department of Defense. Debbie had a love for traveling and she and her husband, Jim, traveled the world together making lifelong friends along the way. Debbie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, laughing and chatting with friends and most importantly spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years and high school sweetheart James Gordon; her son Timothy Gordon; her daughter-in-law Tammy Gordon; her daughter Ky Davis; her son-in-law James Davis; her grandson Jared Gordon; her grandson Logan Gordon; her granddaughter Taylor Davis and her granddaughter Samantha Davis.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister in law Kay Kemerer.
Calling hours will be held from 11am to 1pm on Saturday June 15 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from June 11 to June 13, 2019