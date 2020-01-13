|
Deborah Frame
Deborah Sue Frame, 65 of Zanesville, passed away January 11, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.
She was born January 22, 1954 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Glen Rutter and Leda Catherine Johnson. She co-owned Movie Tracks with her husband and also worked for the Longaberger Company. She loved her children and being a stay at home mom.
She is survived by her daughter Jessica (Shawn Ross) Frame; son Rich (Stefanie Keyes) Haser; brothers, Bob (Evelyn) Lafferty, Rodney Lafferty; sister Kris (David) Lane; grandchildren, Janeece Bowen, Jalend Bishop, Landon Ross, Camden Haser, Cade Haser and Damon Haser; significant other Ralph Shinkle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Frame.
Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020