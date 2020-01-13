Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Deborah Frame


1954 - 2020
Deborah Frame Obituary
Deborah Frame

Zanesville -

Deborah Sue Frame, 65 of Zanesville, passed away January 11, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.

She was born January 22, 1954 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Glen Rutter and Leda Catherine Johnson. She co-owned Movie Tracks with her husband and also worked for the Longaberger Company. She loved her children and being a stay at home mom.

She is survived by her daughter Jessica (Shawn Ross) Frame; son Rich (Stefanie Keyes) Haser; brothers, Bob (Evelyn) Lafferty, Rodney Lafferty; sister Kris (David) Lane; grandchildren, Janeece Bowen, Jalend Bishop, Landon Ross, Camden Haser, Cade Haser and Damon Haser; significant other Ralph Shinkle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Frame.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
