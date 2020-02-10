|
Deborah J. Taylor
Zanesville - Deborah Jean Taylor, 68, formerly of McConnelsville, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House. She was born February 12, 1951 in Zanesville to the late Robert G. and Dorothy King McPherson. She was a graduate of Bedford High School and was employed as a secretary. Deborah attended Malta Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and jewelry making. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband James Paul Taylor; a daughter Darlene (Shawn) Harris; a brother Robert G. (Kathy) McPherson Jr.; three grandchildren: Dakota (Jacob) Dalrymple, David Waite and Jessica Dalrymple; and two great grandchildren: Levi Alan Dalrymple and Layla Addis Dalrymple.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Calling hours will be 4 to 6PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will follow at 6PM with Rev. J. Galen Finley officiating.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020