Deborah K. "Debbie" Graves
NEW LEXINGTON - Deborah K. "Debbie" Graves, 68, of New Lexington, died at 11:45 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.
Debbie was born June 26, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond J. Graham of Somerset and the late Annabell Badger Graham. She was Methodist by faith, and a graduate of Eastland Career Center. She enjoyed camping and spending time with family and her granddaughter, Lilly. Debbie had worked for H&R Block, Carpenters Market in Somerset, and did taxes for many people.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mark W. Graves, whom she married June 4, 1970; a daughter, Kimberly (Rod) Hartman of Lancaster; a granddaughter, Lilly Haugh and 2 grandsons, Sam and Trevor Hartman.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Graham.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Doug Oakes officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 in Somerset Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 14, 2019