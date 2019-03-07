|
Deborah K. Hill
Zanesville - Deborah K. Hill, 61 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at her Zanesville residence while under the care of Genesis Hospice.
Debbie was born in New Lexington, Ohio on August 3, 1957. She is the daughter of the late, Glenn and Georgia Smith. She was a loving homemaker to her husband and three children and she attended Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Duncan Falls.
Debbie is survived by her three children, Robert (Waneta) Hill Jr. of Zanesville, Shaun (Kayla) Hill of Roseville and Alicia (Robert) Guest of Zanesville and a very special friend, Mary Coleman of Zanesville; her twelve Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Debbie is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Hill.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 where funeral services will be 11 am on Saturday. She will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 7, 2019