Deborah Sue "Debbi" Strohl
SOMERSET - Deborah Sue "Debbi" Kreis Noll Strohl, 69, of Somerset, went to be with her savior on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence.
Debbi was born September 2, 1950 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Treasure Arter Kreis and Robert Kreis.
She attended the Somerset United Methodist Church, and was formerly employed at the New Somerset Bank and US Bank. Debbi was an avid golfer, gardener and quilter. She was a member of Mother's Club and volunteered often within the community. Some of her most joyful moments was time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Debbi is survived by her husband of 14 years, whom she married March 19, 2005, Greg Strohl of the home; three children, Lisa Barrows of Zanesville, Jim (Mandy) Noll of Somerset and Jennifer (Victor) Ward of Somerset; a step-son, Brandon Strohl of Sterling, VA; six grandchildren, Eli, Luke, Maggi, John, Alyssa and Vince; two sisters, Diane Dalton of Zanesville and Darla and Rich Wieber of Zanesville; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Noll (2003); and two brothers, Daniel and Douglas Kreis.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Somerset United Methodist Church, 139 E. Main St., Somerset, Ohio with the Rev. Karen Walters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset United Methodist Church Community Life Center, P.O. Box 237, Somerset, Ohio 43783.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019