Debra Brandon
Zanesville - Debra Rose Brandon, 61, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Debra was born April 30, 1958 to the late Cloyce R. and Marilyn (Croston) Mayle. In addition to her parents, Debra is also preceded in death by a sibling, Randy Mayle.
Debra leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved children, Curtis (Jennifer) Jr., Tiea, Ronald, and Michael (Melissa) Brandon, and Michelle Sanders; her grandchildren, Kylee Towning, Ardale Brandon, Antione Brandon, Cordell Tom, Layveon Tom, Keon Dickinson, Jerome Brandon, Serenity Brandon, Lakira Brandon, Keonia Stewart, and Jada Stewart; great-granddaughter, Adalynne Rose; brother, Raymond Mayle; aunt, Susie Croston; best friend, Sue Nethers; life companion, Curtis Brandon, Sr.; and a host of other family members and friends.
Debra was a 'highly' spiritual woman. She was creative, often producing all types of beautiful crafts. Debra loved butterflies and listening to her R&B and Soul music. In her free time, she could be found scrolling on her tablet. Debra's favorite activity was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at St. Paul's A.M.E. Church, 561 Pine St., in Zanesville. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., also at St. Paul's A.M.E. Reverend Clifton Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020