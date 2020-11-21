Debra K. Talbott
McConnelsville - Debra K. Talbott, 66, of McConnelsville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at her residence in McConnelsville. She was born on July 26, 1954 in Malta to the late Raymond and Mary Vorhies Hosom. She worked for over 29 years as a nurse's aide at the Riverside Country Care Center in McConnelsville. She is survived by her son Tracy Talbott of Philo, a daughter, Jennifer (Hillary) Arnold of McConnelsville, 2 sisters, Barb Raney of Philo and Joann Raines of Pennsville, 4 grandchildren, Brady, Brennen, Kaleb and Kolten and her beloved dog Chloe. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas Talbott, a son, Troy and 5 brothers, Ray, Roy, Rex, Jerry and Carlos Hosom. The family would like to thank Shriver's Hospice for all of their kind and loving Care. Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with burial following in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 P.M. on the day of the funeral. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
