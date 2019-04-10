|
|
Debra Lemmon
Zanesville - Debra Ellen Lemmon, 73, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Debra was born March 29, 1946 to the late Roy and Norma (Crane) Dunlap. In addition to her parents, Debra is also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lemmon I; son, Harry Lemmon II; brothers, Michael and Jerry Dunlap; and a sister, Jackie Sowers.
Debra leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Jim (Kathy) Lemmon, and Matthew Lemmon; sisters, Patricia (Jim) Hall, of Texas, Janet (Jim) Lewis, Dixie (Gary) Smith, both of Newark, Ohio, Susan (David) Gibbs, and Tamara Fischer, both of Zanesville, Ohio; brothers, Terry Dunlap, of Zanesville and Mark (Sue) Dunlap, of Michigan; special uncle, Wimp (Cindy) Dunlap; granddaughters, whom she adopted and raised, Tessla and Chelsey Lemmon; grandchildren, Deavon, Brandon and Austin Lemmon; great-grandchildren, Aidan and Adalynn McWhorter; three very special friends, Susie Brown, Judy Dixon and Marsha Fry; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Debra retired from Owens-Brockway Glass after many years of service. Debra was a dedicated member of The Anchor Church in Zanesville. She often enjoyed getting together with her large Dunlap family. Debra loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She placed church and family above all. She will be deeply missed. Per Debra's wishes cremation has been chosen. A memorial service will be held in Debra's honor, Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m., at The Anchor Church, 1365 Chamberlain St. An hour of visitation will be held prior, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 10, 2019