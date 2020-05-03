|
|
Debra Norris
Harpster - Debra Lynn Norris, Age 56, of Harpster, Ohio, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Beloved mother and grandmother, she was a pillar among the community and to her Family.
Deb was born on February 27, 1964 in Zanesville, Ohio, to her father Robert Schmidt, who is deceased, and mother Sandra (Laudenbacher) Rucker, who survives in Zanesville. She married Patrick Norris, Sr. on December 1, 1984 and he survives in Harpster.
She is also survived by 2 children, Heather (Don) Vincent of Columbus, and Patrick (Courtney) Norris, Jr. of Dublin, Ohio. 2 grandchildren, Evelyn and Jack Norris and 2 brothers, Gary (Trish) Schmidt, and Doug (Angie) Schmidt, both of Zanesville.
Deb was South School and Special Education secretary in the Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools. She began working for the district in 1996.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky.
For hobbies Deb enjoyed reading, being outdoors, cooking, and taking various classes while sharing new experiences with friends and family, from making wreathes and blankets to learning more about coffee. She loved spending time with her husband building their dream home out in Dresden, Ohio.
Deb loved to spend time with her family, especially her "grandbabies" Evie and Baby Jack. She will be remembered for her honest and loving spirit, and her willingness to help anyone she could. She will be greatly missed.
The family of Debra Lynn Norris will have a visitation on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Please understand that the visitation will be conducted under the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC and our local health department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Youth Fund of St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Flying Horse Farms, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 3 to May 4, 2020