Debra Tahyi
Zanesville - Debra A. Tahyi, 68, of Zanesville, died at 8:53 A.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born November 24, 1951 to the late Robert Ray Potts. She retired after over thirty years from the Lear Corporation, was a member of The Anchor Church, enjoyed cross stitching, and teaching her granddaughter how to sew. She loved her grandchildren, her church family, and her grandson's dog Reese.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Tahyi Jr., whom she married October 16, 1970; a son, Michael Tahyi, III; three grandchildren, Michael David Tahyi IV, Krystalynn Angelina Tahyi, and Madison Makayla Tahyi; and a brother, Larry Potts.
Friends and family may call from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at The Anchor Church, 1365 Chamberlin Street, Zanesville where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville, at a later date.
