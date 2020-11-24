1/1
Debra Tahyi
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Tahyi

Zanesville - Debra A. Tahyi, 68, of Zanesville, died at 8:53 A.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born November 24, 1951 to the late Robert Ray Potts. She retired after over thirty years from the Lear Corporation, was a member of The Anchor Church, enjoyed cross stitching, and teaching her granddaughter how to sew. She loved her grandchildren, her church family, and her grandson's dog Reese.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Tahyi Jr., whom she married October 16, 1970; a son, Michael Tahyi, III; three grandchildren, Michael David Tahyi IV, Krystalynn Angelina Tahyi, and Madison Makayla Tahyi; and a brother, Larry Potts.

Friends and family may call from 1:00 - 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at The Anchor Church, 1365 Chamberlin Street, Zanesville where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Zanesville, at a later date.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
The Anchor Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Anchor Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Anchor Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved