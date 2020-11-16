1/1
Dee Ann Wilson
Dee Ann Wilson

New Concord - Dee Ann Wilson, 78, died at 12:55 A.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Beckett House, New Concord. She was born January 30, 1942, in Marblehead, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late John and Woneta (Forrest) Sawin. She was a dedicated mother who loved her girls and grandchildren dearly. She was also a pastor's wife serving the Lord in South Africa.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Steven) Peck, Kimberly Figone, and Kelli (David) Marsh; six grandchildren, Marshall, Ryan, Francesca, Sofia, Sydney, and Connor; two brothers, Duane and Drew Sawin; and a sister, Dawnelle Westerberg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kelly David Wilson.

A cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE the areas only funeral home owned crematory.

Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of life service which will be held at a later date at North Terrace Church of Christ, Zanesville.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.

She will always be remembered as being happy, full of laughter, and singing throughout her life.






Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
