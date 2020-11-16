Dee Ann Wilson
New Concord - Dee Ann Wilson, 78, died at 12:55 A.M. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Beckett House, New Concord. She was born January 30, 1942, in Marblehead, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late John and Woneta (Forrest) Sawin. She was a dedicated mother who loved her girls and grandchildren dearly. She was also a pastor's wife serving the Lord in South Africa.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Steven) Peck, Kimberly Figone, and Kelli (David) Marsh; six grandchildren, Marshall, Ryan, Francesca, Sofia, Sydney, and Connor; two brothers, Duane and Drew Sawin; and a sister, Dawnelle Westerberg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kelly David Wilson.
A cremation has taken place.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of life service which will be held at a later date at North Terrace Church of Christ, Zanesville.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
She will always be remembered as being happy, full of laughter, and singing throughout her life.